Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.060-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.660 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSC. Argus cut Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. Harsco has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $23.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Harsco by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Harsco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Harsco by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 29,025 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

