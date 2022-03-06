Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Reduced by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,049 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.8% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.82.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $525.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.74. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

