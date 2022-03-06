Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 823 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 759.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 261,590 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 258.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 50,019 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 41.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 520,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 153,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,268,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.