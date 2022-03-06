Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 210,400 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 414,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 81.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 79,403 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,875,000.

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average is $46.16.

