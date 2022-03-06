15,000 Shares in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QTNT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Quotient by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Quotient in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quotient in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Quotient in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QTNT opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.52. Quotient Limited has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient Limited will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient news, insider Khoury Mohammad El bought 50,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Prondzynski Heino Von purchased 31,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $39,815.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.

Quotient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.