Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 120 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 266.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at $7,850,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at $783,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at $3,918,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $136.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of -0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.93. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $464.00.

BNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

