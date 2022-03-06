Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 179 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 745.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,483,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,447,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 32,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

HII stock opened at $218.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $208,036.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,629 shares of company stock worth $525,290 in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

