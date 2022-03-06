UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 794,687 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $54,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,126,000 after purchasing an additional 342,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,598,000 after acquiring an additional 278,637 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,675,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,144,000 after acquiring an additional 626,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,713,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,897,000 after acquiring an additional 802,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,266,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,966,000 after acquiring an additional 100,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $42.88 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.52 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

