WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,151,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,941 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $57,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 53.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of WestRock by 147.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of WestRock by 25.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth about $74,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRK stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.44.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRK. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

