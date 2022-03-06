Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $329,000 in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth approximately $3,663,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 21.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,281,000 after purchasing an additional 75,406 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,689,000 after buying an additional 62,511 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COLB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COLB opened at $34.50 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

