8,845 Shares in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arcosa by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Arcosa by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ACA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE:ACA opened at $54.48 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $67.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.33.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $521.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Arcosa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.