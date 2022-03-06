Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPA. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

PPA opened at $77.53 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $66.56 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.64.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

