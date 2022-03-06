Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPA. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.
PPA opened at $77.53 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $66.56 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.64.
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating).
