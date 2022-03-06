American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.25. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

