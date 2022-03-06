-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) will report ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail reported earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.
On average, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.40) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MedAvail.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ MDVL opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. MedAvail has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.99.
MedAvail Company Profile (Get Rating)
MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.
