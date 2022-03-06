I/O Coin (IOC) Price Up 6.7% This Week

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $493.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0518 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00226334 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00011689 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003090 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000825 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00033051 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000106 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,441,818 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

