Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MJ. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter.

MJ opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

