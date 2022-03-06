Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 41,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DISH Network by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in DISH Network by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in DISH Network by 1.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in DISH Network by 0.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 52.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

DISH Network stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.01. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

