Zacks: Analysts Expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Post $3.00 EPS

Brokerages expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.85. Target reported earnings of $3.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $14.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $14.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $16.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.83.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after buying an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Target by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $811,199,000 after purchasing an additional 47,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $224.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.95. Target has a 1-year low of $167.05 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

