Brokerages Set Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target at $26.80

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Groupon alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,125 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,142 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 415.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,925 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $31,072,000 after purchasing an additional 580,262 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 212,680.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 25.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,395 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 75,441 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRPN stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.33.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.59 million. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Groupon will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Groupon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.