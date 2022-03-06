Roth Capital Cuts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $78.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Roth Capital from $140.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FSLR. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average is $92.76. First Solar has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of First Solar by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

