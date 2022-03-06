TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.

TPVG stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $530.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $706,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. 24.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.69.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

