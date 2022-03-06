Cigna Co. (CI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.12 on March 24th

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Cigna has increased its dividend payment by 364.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Cigna has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cigna to earn $25.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $241.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.36 and its 200 day moving average is $217.92.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cigna by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

