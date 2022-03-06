Cigna Co. (CI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.12 on March 24th

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.
Cigna has increased its dividend payment by 364.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Cigna has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cigna to earn $25.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.
Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $241.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.36 and its 200 day moving average is $217.92.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.
In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cigna by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
