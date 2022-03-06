Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 281.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth $75,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth $78,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 46.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $87.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average is $81.16. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $52.67 and a one year high of $89.38.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. The business had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

