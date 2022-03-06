Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,849 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 200.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GX Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of GXII stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.