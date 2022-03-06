American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 251,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,144 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 198,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after buying an additional 1,144,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UE opened at $18.53 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

