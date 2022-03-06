Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock Holdings Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 167.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 93.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

M stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.92. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

