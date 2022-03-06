Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 128,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on LYEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyell Immunopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.
About Lyell Immunopharma
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
