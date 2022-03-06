American International Group Inc. Sells 2,177 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,271,000 after acquiring an additional 472,016 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,781,000 after acquiring an additional 208,238 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 17.7% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,244,000 after buying an additional 182,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,861,000 after buying an additional 52,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,392,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

CMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. CL King increased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.70. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.74 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.16%.

Compass Minerals International Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

