Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.
NYSEARCA:BRW opened at $4.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $4.81.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 22,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $101,382.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,841 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,624.
About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
