Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

NYSEARCA:BRW opened at $4.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $4.81.

Get Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 22,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $101,382.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,841 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,624.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,751,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 88,102 shares during the last quarter.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.