Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $4.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.94 to $6.19. Diamondback Energy posted earnings per share of $2.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year earnings of $19.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.54 to $24.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $17.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.25 to $21.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.32.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $137.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $142.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $3,279,065. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,508,000 after buying an additional 1,279,031 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after acquiring an additional 927,878 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 97.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after acquiring an additional 651,530 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after purchasing an additional 607,766 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

