Raymond James Cuts Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $95.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $70.08 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $61.38 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.99.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

