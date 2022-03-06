Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 44,786 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,786 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSRM. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 363,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 119,648 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 187,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. SSR Mining had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

