Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.04. 206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roundhill MEME ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 8.61% of Roundhill MEME ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

