BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. (LON:AOM) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. (LON:AOM – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 144 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 144 ($1.93). Approximately 213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 79,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.95).

The firm has a market cap of £102.70 million and a P/E ratio of 15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 161.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 170.22.

