Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Trading 9.1% Higher

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.40. 30,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 29,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AUGX. Maxim Group began coverage on Augmedix in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Augmedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Augmedix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUGX. Boston Partners bought a new position in Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth $1,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

About Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

