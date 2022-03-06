Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Down 38.1% in February

Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the January 31st total of 67,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 507,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CING shares. Laidlaw started coverage on Cingulate in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Aegis started coverage on Cingulate in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cingulate stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of Cingulate as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CING stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Cingulate has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.99.

Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.

