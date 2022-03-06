Comerica Bank Has $3.85 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 109.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 23.5% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 84 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,443.33.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,259.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,244.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,251.54. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,086.60 and a 1 year high of $1,343.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 75.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

