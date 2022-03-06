Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.65.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $294,666.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total value of $557,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,902 shares of company stock worth $2,128,053 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $201.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.11. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.34 and a twelve month high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

