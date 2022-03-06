Comerica Bank Sells 29,062 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 258,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,062 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -235.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBRA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

