Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 68,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIGR. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in UP Fintech by 584.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of UP Fintech by 56.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price target for the company.

Shares of TIGR opened at $3.98 on Friday. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $29.93. The company has a market cap of $642.37 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60.

About UP Fintech (Get Rating)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.