Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,440 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $708,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $1,651,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IRM opened at $52.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 159.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 7,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $383,651.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,852 shares of company stock valued at $8,330,347 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

