Diversified Trust Co Raises Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 289.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BX stock opened at $121.16 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,232,249 shares of company stock valued at $430,808,440. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

