Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,125 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,007,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,381,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,973,000 after purchasing an additional 218,943 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,296 shares of company stock valued at $860,070 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $151.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.21. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $116.73 and a fifty-two week high of $151.99.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

