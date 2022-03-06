Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $144.93 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.87 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.08.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

