Diversified Trust Co Purchases 6,887 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $77.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

