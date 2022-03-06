Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,220 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI stock opened at $202.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.02 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.96.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.08.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $88,193.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

