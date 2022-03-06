Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

VAPO has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

VAPO opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Vapotherm has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $368.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of -1.33.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. The business had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 211.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 362.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 40.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 93,928.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

