Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.75.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after buying an additional 105,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after buying an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 250,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after buying an additional 74,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.56%.
About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (Get Rating)
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
