B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

B2Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect B2Gold to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BTG. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in B2Gold by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,003,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,064,000 after acquiring an additional 34,992 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,129,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,585 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 416,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 346,491 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 515.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 93,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 78,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

