Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSXP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $72,272.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 524.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 41.90% and a return on equity of 43.61%. The business had revenue of $503.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.85%.

About Phillips 66 Partners (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.